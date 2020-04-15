Andrew Cuomo is leading New York's fight against the coronavirus outbreak. After a long career in politics, Cuomo's net worth isn't as high as one might think.

Andrew Cuomo has been a constant name in New York politics for the last two decades. As governor, he has advocated some progressive policies, and campaigned as a man against corruption. The coronavirus outbreak in New York City has arguably been the greatest test of his political career. With a family historically embedded in New York politics, just what is Andrew Cuomo's net worth?

Andrew Cuomo's Net Worth

Depending on the source, Cuomo’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. At times his wealth creation has stemmed from both private and public sources. As governor of New York, Cuomo makes $200,000 a year. This makes him one of the highest paid governors in the country. That’s not surprising, considering the financial scale of the state of New York. According to International Business Times, Cuomo also made $1 million back in 2004 and 2005 when he was a real estate adviser. The governor also has memoirs that bring in cash.

Cuomo's Career

Cuomo’s political career spans back to when his own father, Mario Cuomo, ran for governor of New York. He was first a campaign manager, and later served as an adviser. In 1984 he was the assistant district attorney to Manhattan. He would then eventually work at Blutrich, Falcone & Miller, a law firm.

Overall, Cuomo’s career follows in his father’s footsteps, pertaining mostly to politics. In 1986 he began HELP. It is an organization that aids in the building and operating of low-income housing. His political positions took a bump in the early 90s when he became an assistant secretary in President Bill Clinton’s administration. He worked in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and later took over as secretary of HUD from 1997 to 2001.

Cuomo’s most endearing legacy is, of course, serving as the governor of New York. What is sometimes forgotten is it wasn’t a meteoric rise. Cuomo first ran for governor in 2002. The race was a letdown after an ill-fated comment forced him to withdraw. The controversy revolved around Cuomo making questionable comments about George Pataki. Pataki was the governor of New York at the time, and Cuomo criticized his handling of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This led to Cuomo’s private time working in real estate. Of course, we all know that wasn’t the end for Cuomo, who later won the spot of Attorney General for New York in 2006.

The next step was in 2010 when Cuomo finally became governor of New York, winning reelection twice after.

The governor has been in the spotlight of news coverage these days as New York City deals with one of the most painful outbreaks of the coronavirus in the nation. Per his usual style, Cuomo has advocated aggressively for citizens to take the precautions necessary to stop the spread, ordering 75% of non-essential workers to stay at home. He has also advocated greatly for federal assistance in the supply of the necessary medical equipment for the healthcare system to function.

Political Views and Controversies

A Democrat, Andrew Cuomo is outspoken on climate change, LGBT rights on marriage, women’s issues and sometimes an advocate for stimulus-related economic policy. His blunt style certainly puts him at the forefront of some controversy. The aforementioned attack on George Pataki is one of the big ones, but Cuomo is outspoken on many issues today. He has been a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, particularly during this coronavirus outbreak. The clash between the two has been in the headlines quite often, with Cuomo critical of the Trump administration’s handling of the virus outbreak, and Trump suggesting at times that Cuomo did not do enough. The banter has gone back and forth, but the two have seemingly still worked together on the situation.

The newest developing controversy between Cuomo the president seems likely to be over the timeline of reopening state economies, and who has the technical power to do so. Trump has suggested that he exclusively has the power to open the economy back up, whereas Cuomo had accused the president of thinking he’s “king”, and the law favors states' rights. The banter has been confusing, as sometimes they praise each other. Sometimes they attack. This week, Cuomo changed tone for a moment saying that Trump has “delivered for New York”.

How Does Cuomo Spend His Money?

At $5 million, Cuomo’s net worth isn’t quite the same as many net worth pieces you’ll read on TheStreet. While Andrew Cuomo does much out of the governor’s mansion, he has had some nice real estate investments. Until the recent break-up between Cuomo and long-time girlfriend, Sandra Lee, he spent time in a $2 million mansion in Westchester. The home was listed for sale last year.

Andrew Cuomo is a big fan of sports cars. He owns a coveted vintage Pontiac GTO, a 1975 Corvette, and a Harley Davidson. Aside from that, much of his private life is kept just that.