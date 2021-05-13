TheStreet home
Airbnb's Story: From Renting an Air Mattress to Millions of Listings

First called AirBedandBreakfast.com, Airbnb revolutionized the home-sharing market. Here's their story.
Author:
Publish date:

Airbnb ( (ABNB) - Get Report), the company that transformed the home-sharing and travel industry, reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings after the bell on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Airbnb got its start as AirBedandBreakfast.com and it was founded by roommates Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia. The company originated with an idea to rent out an air mattress in the pair’s living room.

Important Dates In Airbnb's History

February 2008: Nathan Blecharczyk joined as chief technology officer and co-founder.

March 2009. The company abbreviated its name to Airbnb.

The company also expanded from air mattresses to apartments, large homes, and other properties. Profit came from service fees for bookings as well as 20% of options offered by property owners.

May 31, 2011. Airbnb acquired a German competitor, Accoleo.

Airbnb was valued at roughly $10 billion after a $450 million investment by TPG Capital in 2014. In 2016, the company value increased to $30 billion after receiving funding from Google Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures.

February 2017. Canadian-based Luxury Retreats International was acquired for about $300 million.

May 5, 2020. Airbnb CEO and Co-Founder Brian Chesky sent a letter to Airbnb employees with plans to transform amidst the pandemic.

August 2020. The company went public with a valuation of more than $100 billion.

Today. Airbnb now offers 3 million listings in 65,000 cities. 

