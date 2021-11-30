Advance Ticket Sales For Spider-Man: No Way Home Crash AMC

AMC and other ticket websites temporarily crash on soaring demand for Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket sales, some of which were asking as much as $10,000 a pop.

Spider-Man is about to face his most fearsome foe yet: ticket scalpers.

On late Sunday, advanced tickets went on sale for Sony’s (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which opens in theaters on December 16th. As a result of the demand, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, Fandango and many other ticket websites temporarily crashed, according to CNET. They are now back online.

This isn’t the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has broken the internet and taken down ticketing websites, as there were reports of similar outages for the opening night premiers of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” and 2018’s “Black Panther.”

As is always the case when there’s high demand and limited supply, scalpers are attempting to resell opening night premiere tickets for absurd, Super Bowl ticket-level prices, with one eBay auction starting at $10,000. That’s one way to ensure you get to see the film, of course, but another way is to just wait a few days.

So, why are people going so crazy? Well, there’s likely a few factors.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the leading pop-culture franchises, and Spider-Man has long been one of Marvel’s most popular characters; 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home" grossed $1.13 billion worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2019 and the 25th-highest-grossing movie of all time.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” has already been pushed back a few times, owing to the pandemic, and fans have been working themselves into a lather over persistent rumors that the film will see Marvel bring back actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from previous film versions of the wall-crawler for an audacious crossover storyline. To be fair, that’s the sort of thing you’re going to want to see right away before you get spoiled about it on Twitter.

But then there’s the NFT of it all. Yesterday news broke that Sony and AMC would offer 86,000 free, “eco-friendly” Spider-Man nonfungible tokens to members of the theater chain's AMC Stubs Premiere, AMC Stubs A-List and AMC Investor Connect who ordered advance tickets for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The Spider-Man themed NFT will be available to be redeemed at a dedicated site operated by Miami-based Wax, which AMC is touting as an energy efficient, ultra-low-carbon-footprint blockchain and the first to be certified carbon neutral. Thanos would likely approve of the environmental conscientiousness at play there.

AMC’s stock price was slightly down at last check, sitting at 35.74 a share, while Sony’s stock price was up by 1%.