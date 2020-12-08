TheStreet
Activision Sales of 'Warcraft: Shadowlands' Game Soar

Sales of Activision Blizzard’s new videogame -- "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands" -- have soared.
Activision Blizzard Inc.  (ATVI) - Get Report said on Tuesday that its "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands" game has sold more than 3.7 million units since it was released in October, according to media reports.

The Santa Monica, Calif., videogame maker said the game became the fastest-selling personal-computer game of all time industrywide, according to MarketWatch.

“Shadowlands” is the eighth expansion for the 'World of Warcraft" franchise.

Wall Street analysts were optimistic about the release and see continued growth for the company.

“The broad-based strength of the game is also yet another indicator that Blizzard IP resonates worldwide and particularly in China, which is a key area of focus for the company,” said Evercore ISI analyst Benjamin Black in a note to clients, according to MarketWatch.

Black has an outperform rating and a $110 price target on Activision’s stock.

The company is seeing continued strength and has started to see the benefits of a strategic realignment the past few years, according to Tyler Parker, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

In October, analysts remained mostly positive on Activision Blizzard, even though the videogame maker offered disappointing guidance after beating Wall Street's third-quarter expectations.

Activision Blizzard, whose franchises also include "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," reported adjusted earnings of 71 cents a share on net bookings of $1.77 billion in the September quarter. Analysts expected earnings of 65 cents a share on sales of $1.69 billion.

The company raised its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to $8.1 billion from $7.63 billion. Analysts had expected adjusted sales of $7.94 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

At last check Activision Blizzard shares were trading up 1.2% at $83.23.

