Facebook’s Zuckerberg Working to Increase Coronavirus Testing Capacity in San Francisco

Facebook (FB) - Get Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg is utilizing his philanthropic organization to try to quickly increase the testing capacity for the coronavirus at the University of California, San Francisco.

“The goal is to rapidly bring testing capacity online to support at least 1,000 tests a day in the coming days,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post to his account on Thursday afternoon. UCSF currently can only administer between 60 and 100 tests a day, according to TechCrunch.

Zuckerberg’s philanthropic organization that he runs with his wife, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, is partnering with California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State of California on the initiative. Zuckerberg wrote that he’s taking resources such as machines, personnel and volunteers from the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub research center, and repurposing them to work on coronavirus testing.

Separately, Facebook said this week it has increased moderation on its platform to remove misinformation about the coronavirus, and added a special information page about Covid-19 at the top of its newsfeed.

Several Big Tech companies have become involved in helping the U.S. fight the pandemic, including Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report Google, which has set up a screening website for people to report symptoms and then get tested if appropriate. It was not known if or when Google’s system would be rolled out to the rest of the country.

Facebook shares were up 7.9% to $158.60 on Thursday afternoon on an overall up day for the market, especially the Nasdaq.

