Zillow Stock Rises With Share Buyback and End of Homebuying

The company's shares rose by over 10% to $59.49 in after-hours trading.

Zillow raised revenue guidance and set a share buyback after the closing bell Thursday.

The company estimated fourth-quarter revenue in its homes segment of $2.3 billion to $2.9 billion, compared to its previous estimate ranging from $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion as it winds down its Zillow Offers home flipping business.

The board also agreed to a share repurchase of a maximum of $750 million for its Class A shares, Class C shares or a combination of the two.

"(We) recognize that no longer operating Zillow Offers will allow us to have a more capital-efficient balance sheet and business moving forward," Zillow CEO Rich Barton said in a statement.

The End of iBuying

Zillow’s homebuying business, which was started in 2017, lost $381 million during the third quarter. The company halted its homebuying program in November and laid off 25% of its employees.

The company’s stock has fallen by as much as 60% since in said it would exit the business.

Zillow said it had already sold over 50% of the homes it had purchased during its Zillow Offers homebuying program. By the end of the third quarter Zillow said it owned 9,790 homes and had 8,172 homes under contract.

