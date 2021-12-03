Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Millenniel's: Home Buying Just Got Easier -- Here's How
Millenniel's: Home Buying Just Got Easier -- Here's How
Publish date:

Zillow Stock Rises With Share Buyback and End of Homebuying

The company's shares rose by over 10% to $59.49 in after-hours trading.
Author:

Zillow raised revenue guidance and set a share buyback after the closing bell Thursday. 

The company estimated fourth-quarter revenue in its homes segment of $2.3 billion to $2.9 billion, compared to its previous estimate ranging from $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion as it winds down its Zillow Offers home flipping business.

The board also agreed to a share repurchase of a maximum of $750 million for its Class A shares, Class C shares or a combination of the two.

"(We) recognize that no longer operating Zillow Offers will allow us to have a more capital-efficient balance sheet and business moving forward," Zillow CEO Rich Barton said in a statement.

TheStreet Recommends

The End of iBuying

Zillow’s homebuying business, which was started in 2017, lost $381 million during the third quarter. The company halted its homebuying program in November and laid off 25% of its employees.

The company’s stock has fallen by as much as 60% since in said it would exit the business.  

Zillow said it had already sold over 50% of the homes it had purchased during its Zillow Offers homebuying program. By the end of the third quarter Zillow said it owned 9,790 homes and had 8,172 homes under contract.

The company's shares rose by over 10% to $59.49 in after-hours trading. 

Omicron COVID-19 Lead
HEALTH
TWTR

Five Cases Of Omicron Variant Confirmed In New York

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
JIM CRAMER
MAAXPPYPL

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/2: Mastercard, Affirm, Boeing

Crypto Risks Swell as Lack of Regulation Opens Door for Market Manipulation
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Luna Grabs New Admirers As Hot Crypto Bet

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Can Ethereum Top Bitcoin?

Grab Holdings Lead
MARKETS

Grab's IPO Fizzles in First Day of Trading

FedEx flights into Hong Kong International Airport will continue, but with pilots based elsewhere. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING
FDX

How FedEx Could Get Back to $300

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING
NVDAAAPLTSLA

FTC Blocks Chipmaker Nvidia's Arm Deal Over Antitrust Issues

stocks markets holiday lights sh
INVESTING

Is the Market Trading in the Same Pattern It Followed Before the Dot-Com Bubble Burst?