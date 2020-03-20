YouTube Joins Netflix in Reducing Streaming Quality in Europe to Prevent Overload

The moves will remain in place for 30 days, according to reports.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report YouTube said on Friday that it will reduce its streaming quality in Europe in order to prevent undue strain on the region’s networks as millions of Europeans move to working from home in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move by YouTube would temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to standard definition by default, according to Reuters.

On Thursday, Netflix made a similar move to reduce streaming quality after CEO Reed Hastings talked to European Commissioner Thierry Breton this week about the stress that video streaming was placing on Europe’s networks.

Both companies said they would keep the limits in place for a period of 30 days, according to CNN.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members,” Netflix said in a statement to news outlets.

According to some reports, Netflix is responsible for about 12% of total traffic on the internet, and Google’s YouTube is responsible for a similar amount.

Alphabet shares were up 1.3% to $1,123.07, while Netflix shares rose 2.7% to $341.04 on Friday early morning.

Alphabet is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells GOOGL? Learn more now.