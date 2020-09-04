Wynn Las Vegas Pulls the Plug on Buffet Dining

Wynn Las Vegas is permanently shuttering its all-you-can-eat buffet service, despite best efforts to continue serving up patrons through the pandemic.

Casino and resort operator Wynn Hotels’ (WYNN) - Get Report Wynn Las Vegas property is permanently shuttering its all-you-can-eat buffet service, despite best efforts to continue offering the service amid the pandemic.

In a statement provided to Las Vegas FOX5 news, a spokesman for Wynn said the buffet will close at the end of service on Monday, Sept. 7.

Wynn’s lavish buffet was the first on the Las Vegas Strip to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic that forced Sin City to shut down.

The buffet was reopened in mid-June with a "reimagined all-you-can eat concept." The altered service offered guests about 90 dishes that were served to diners’ tables vs. the more traditional "hunting and gathering” format of buffets.

Despite stringent health and safety guidelines, including physical distancing, touch-less technologies and disposable single-use and QR code downloadable menus, the re-imagined buffet wasn't a hit.

“Based upon guest feedback, we found that many guests prefer a more traditional buffet experience over the served all-you-can-eat format," Michael Weaver, spokesman for Wynn Resorts, told FOX5 news.

The buffet closure comes as Las Vegas continues to struggle through the pandemic.

Heavily reliant on inbound tourism, Las Vegas has fared particularly poorly through the pandemic, which forced a complete shutdown of the gambling mecca for nearly three months, resulting in millions of lost jobs.

In April unemployment reached 28.2%, the highest level across the country, while casino winnings were near zero.

Casinos reopened their doors in June, instituting numerous changes in response to the pandemic, including virus testing for workers, using disinfected dice, limiting the numbers of players at tables and having temperature checks at entrances.

While more than a million visitors hit the town in June, that was still down more than 70% from a year ago, when 3.6 million people visited Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Shares of Wynn were down 0.78% at $86.68 in premarket trading on Friday.