Wuhan Coronavirus Passes Grim Milestone

In just weeks, the Wuhan coronavirus has killed and infected more people than the total of the SARS epidemic of years earlier.

Just weeks ago, many economists and others were comparing the newly discovered Wuhan coronavirus to the spread -- and ultimately swift containment -- of the SARS virus in the early 2000s. But just after the world recognized the global threat of the pathogen in mid-January, the numbers are telling a dramatically different story.

Over the weekend, the virus now threatening China and the rest of the world has spread more quickly and killed more patients than its older cousin: As of Sunday, the Wuhan coronavirus has killed 814 people and infected more than 37,590 globally. Fewer than 3,000 people are known to have "recovered" from their infections, according to a disease-mapping project at Johns Hopkins University.

That's compared with the entire SARS pandemic, which, once over, counted 8,098 known infections and an official death toll of 774.

"Ultimately, classic public health measures brought the SARS pandemic to an end," wrote Drs. Catharine I. Paules, Hilary D. Marston, and Anthony S. Fauci in a paper from late last month published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. But, they noted, the total global cost from that less widely spread pandemic ranged from $30 billion to $100 billion and was devastating for its victims and their families.

Throwing more uncertainty into the current virus is the number of unknowns. Many believe the total infections is far higher than recorded and scientists are learning new aspects of the virus nearly daily.

"It is unclear at the current time whether this outbreak can be contained within China; uncertainties include the severity spectrum of the disease caused by this virus and whether cases with relatively mild symptoms are able to transmit the virus efficiently," wrote researchers at the Imperial College London last month. The researchers, led by infectious disease epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, say they believe the total numbers are higher than the official toll, and that each person likely infects around 2.6 other people.

Here are several recent discoveries related to the virus:

It's not only a fever, coughing and phenomena. A recent report published in the JAMA found that in a study of 138 patients in China, the most infectious case came from a man who first came to the hospital with abdominal symptoms and was admitted to the surgical department, and doctors didn't flag the patient as having the coronavirus because of the symptoms. "More than 10 health care workers in this department were presumed to have been infected by this patient. Patient-to-patient transmission also was presumed to have occurred, and at least 4 hospitalized patients in the same ward were infected, and all presented with atypical abdominal symptoms."

Most health advisories about the virus still, however, focus on respiratory symptoms, and there have been news reports about sick people coming off jets from China but then let go because their symptoms did not appear related to the coronavirus.

Spreads without symptoms. For every two person-to-person infections of the coronavirus, at least one infection occurs while a patient is not showing symptoms, according to report in the Japan Times of findings by researchers in Hokkaido University. "The findings suggest that it is difficult to contain the illness simply by isolation," Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor at the university, told Kyodo news agency.

Earlier, a man in Kyoto who had not traveled to China but worked around many tourists was found to be sickened from the virus, according to the Japan Times.

'New risk to outlook.' In its Friday report to Congress, the Federal Reserve said that "possible spillovers from the effects of the coronavirus in China have presented a new risk to the outlook" of economic growth that had otherwise appeared on a relatively steady positive path. "The recent emergence of the coronavirus ... could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy. Amid weak economic activity and dormant inflation pressures, foreign central banks generally adopted a more accommodative policy stance," wrote the Fed.

This story is being updated throughout the day.