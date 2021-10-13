October 13, 2021
These 4 Famous Space Tourists Beat Captain Kirk to the Stars
Publish date:

William Shatner Set for Takeoff Aboard Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Space Flight

The 90-year old 'Star Trek' actor will join four others aboard Blue Origin's New Shepherd spacecraft, which is set to launch at 10 am ET Wednesday.
Author:

He’s set to boldly go where only a few billionaires have gone before.

While not quite a distant galaxy, Canadian acting legend William Shatner is scheduled to launch Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report founder Jeff Bezos.

Shatner and three other crew members — Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, and two paying customers, Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen — will ride Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket and capsule to the edge of space.

Liftoff is scheduled to occur at 10 a.m. ET from Blue Origin's launch site in Van Horn, Texas. The flight is expected to last roughly 10 minutes. If successful, it will make Shatner, 90, the oldest person to travel to space and back.

The 10-minute trip comes more than 50 years after Shatner debuted as Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek." It also follows in the footsteps of Amazon.com founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos’s own trip to the stratosphere and back this past summer.

Bezos, along with replacement auction winner Oliver Daemen, brother Mark Bezos and aerospace engineer Mary Wallace Funk, in July launched past the Karaman line, which defines the boundary between the Earth's atmosphere and space.

That crew reached an altitude of more than 66 miles above the earth and landed safely back on earth within 7:30 seconds. The capsule holding the four-person crew returned to Earth about 10 minutes after liftoff.

Blue Origin recently won a protective order in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, sealing documents in its lawsuit against NASA, which alleges that the agency didn't properly evaluate its proposal for the human landing system that it awarded to rival SpaceX, which is run by Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk.

At last check, shares of Amazon were up 0.7% at $3,270 in premarket trading. Tesla stock was up 0.84% at $812.51.

