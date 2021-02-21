Will Pfizer Shots Be the Ticket to the Tokyo Olympics?

TheStreet talks to top Japanese disease experts about whether the games can really go on safely -- and how COVID vaccines might change the course of the pandemic on the archipelago.

When Japan made the unprecedented move last year of postponing the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, "everyone was disappointed," says Josh Grisdale, a Tokyo resident who runs Accessible Japan, a website to promote tourism for people with disabilities to the archipelago.

Japan, after all, had been preparing for the games since they were first selected as host in 2013. The price tag for the event has already "officially" surpassed $15 billion, with an unofficial cost nearly double that by some estimates.

Grisdale says moving the games up was the “responsible” way to handle them, though still unfortunate.

But now, the course of the Olympics -- and the world’s third largest economy -- could all change. Last week, Japan became the latest country to roll out vaccines by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report. These shots that have been called the beginning of the end of COVID-19 are finally getting into the arms of some 40,000 health care workers around the nation.

Soon after, several million more health care workers will get the jab, and, by April, tens of millions of senior citizens will be eligible to roll up their sleeves, as well. Shots by competing vaccine makers like AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report are expected, too, bolstering the nation's health care war chest.

The vaccine news “raises the chances of the Tokyo Olympics going ahead in July 2021 at full capacity," wrote Capital Economics late last year, after Pfizer first told of the high efficacy of its shots. Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla over the summer also spoke of how the company could play a role in the return of the games, saying “Our hope is that, subject to clinical and regulatory success, our potential vaccine will help make (the Tokyo Olympics) happen.”

But will the vaccines really mean the games can go on safely? That is a more difficult question to answer, say health experts.

"I have always said the vaccine is not the absolute condition for holding the Olympics," says Dr. Nobuhiko Okabe, the director general for the Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health and a member of the Japanese government's COVID-19 control advisory committee.

Okabe, during a phone interview with TheStreet this weekend, said that the plan to host the actual games -- the competitions between athletes -- should be able to go on safely. But, he says, hosting the big events that traditionally surround the games and inviting visitors from others nations, especially those with high rates of COVID-19, may not be realistic.

Another disease expert tells TheStreet that to host crowds of spectators as early as this summer could put the nation at risk.

'We should imagine the nightmare that the epidemic reignites after the games,' says virologist Hidekazu Nishimura.

"The government can persist on the games this year for economic" reasons, says Hidekazu Nishimura, who heads the Virus Research Center at Sendai Medical Center, north of Tokyo. But, "we should imagine the nightmare that the epidemic reignites after the games, and if we cannot prepare against it enough by establishing a new effective system to control the epidemic perfectly, we should not expect to profit by the games."

Nishimura says he would advocate for postponing the games until Japan can have a "solid confidence" in how to safely handle them.

High Hopes, Many Unknowns

Despite the high hopes brought by the vaccines, many questions remain about the future course of the disease in Japan. Not only is the government so far dependent on imports of the Pfizer shots, it also faces a nation of citizens skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines. A survey by national broadcaster NHK shows only about half of the population even wants a shot.

Both Okabe and Nishimura, however, believe this type of hesitancy could be largely overcome, despite the recent headlines to the contrary.

Okabe believes that as Japanese see the promising data on the shots, they will be likely to want them, and says the notion that Japanese don't like vaccines in general is not really accurate.

Nishimura, meanwhile, points to the government's current campaign to sway public opinion, saying it should be effective in getting people to roll up their sleeves. But, he says, for him, seeing half the population get the jab would be a high number, and he warns, that "if the epidemic wanes” so will urgency for getting a shot.

Neither of the two disease experts appeared to be in a rush to line up for the shot themselves. While Okabe sounded generally optimistic about the vaccine, he says he will review all safety data before getting one. Nishimura, however, says that while he will get it because he is recommending others do so, he has lingering concerns about potential longer term effects.

“I do not worry about the adverse effects in the short period after the vaccination, but no one knows for now the effect that may occur far later. But I decide I will take the vaccination,” says Nishimura in an email to TheStreet. “I feel a little blue for my decision, without certainty on the novel vaccine we have not fully experienced yet -- not perfectly happy, as we can see many American people are showing in media reports. Everyone should be exposed to stress in decision making in front of pros and cons without certainty.”

And there’s another problem, points out Okabe. While experts talk about “herd” immunity, it’s still unclear what that means for COVID-19. The virus is still young, he says, so it’s really hard to say when it would be possible to reach a level of population-wide immunity through a combination of infection and vaccination. Also, he notes, Japan has such a low infection rate compared to nations like the U.S. or U.K., it could take a long time before the population is no longer susceptible to the virus.

Questions also linger about how well Japan will be able to roll out the vaccines effectively. On the one hand, the nation is known for its ability to quickly respond to natural disasters like massive earthquakes and menacing typhoons. On the other, it's already been called out for early blunders on the getting the shots out.

The official reason it took so long to get out the jabs in Japan is that Tokyo wanted clinical testing among Japanese – and the tests were ultimately conducted on an expedited timeline. This is standard policy, says Okabe.

But Nishimura criticized the nation's handling of the shots so far.

"It was not delayed intentionally. It was a result of poor preparedness. It's sour grapes," he says.

Signs of Light

Now in its third wave of the pandemic, Japan is showing signs of recovery, despite the ongoing pandemic. It saw a 3% quarter-over-quarter lift in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, well before the vaccines were getting doled out.

That was stronger "than most had anticipated," wrote Capital Economics' Japan economists, Marcel Thieliant and Tom Learmouth, in a note late last week, adding that they expect the economy will recover "more strongly this year than almost anyone anticipates."

The economists forecast the GDP will even surpass its 2019, pre-COVID peak, by the middle of next year.

But as it has the world over, the outbreak in Japan has waxed and waned, bringing tightening and loosening regulations.

This has meant more than calling off the big games for a year and hurting the economy over 2020, it's also squeezed related initiatives like the nation's "Go to Travel Campaign." After years of building up the remotest islands and towns as tourist destinations in a years-long effort to boost tourism, Japan suddenly blocked most international travelers and even eventually tabled its push to get locals to take trips across the archipelago to places once forgotten.

"Tourism, domestic and international, has become a very important part of the Japanese economy and the lockdowns and border closings were devastating to many businesses," says Grisdale in an email to TheStreet. "After the first lockdown, when things were looking better, the government initiated a travel program to encourage domestic travel. While the lockdowns were on, the streets were quite empty."

So far Japan’s restrictions and other public health policies have appeared to largely pay off from a public health standpoint, keeping its total known infections under 425,000. Containing the virus is critical in the nation where uncontrolled spread could prove especially devastating: About a third of Japanese are over age 60, putting them at high risk of severe illness or death.

Japan, however, has not implemented harsh lockdowns or privacy-intrusive policies like China or even South Korea has. Instead, Japan has been relatively successful at containing the virus by using tried and true measures like early testing, contact tracing, and isolation, says Okabe. In addition, Japanese have been voluntarily staying home when possible, he says, adding that the nation has been used to wearing masks and washing hands diligently even during typical flu seasons, long before the pandemic began. He also says credit should be paid to Japan’s national health insurance system that protects all of its citizens.

Still, he worries that the course of the virus could change, and the new variants add increased risk.

Nishimura agrees.

"It is possible the pandemic disappears not only from Japan, but also from all over the world, but it is not realistic," says Nishimura. "The infection will smolder at least during this year, especially in the spring and summer."