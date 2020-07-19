'Why Are We Doing So Poorly' on Covid-19?

The U.S. has as of Sunday seen more than 140,000 total deaths from Covid-19 as total known infections inch closer to 4 million nationally -- about a quarter of the world's total 14.3 million cases.

Those quickly rising numbers -- as tallied by Johns Hopkins University -- show a disease that appears wildly out of control in the U.S.

For every 100 Americans, more than one has had or has the coronavirus, according to the U.S. total of 3.7 million diagnoses as of Sunday around noon.

"Why are we doing so poorly?" said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, on NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, according to a transcript. Dr. Collins said that while several Northeastern states such as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut did a good job at slowing the outbreak, much the rest of the nation let its guard down.

"The rest of the country, perhaps imagining it was a New York problem, kind of went about their business," he said, adding that by failing to heed reopening and social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the pandemic worsened. "People started congregating, and not wearing masks, and feeling like it's over and maybe summer, it'll go away."

Dr. Collins also questioned the nation's inability support widespread mask use by now. When worn and handled properly and made of the proper materials, masks are believed to slow the spread of the virus.

Yet while some state and local governments have implemented mask-wearing policies, others have not.

Major retailers such as Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Target (TGT) - Get Report, however, recently have put in place rules requiring customers wear masks, joining others such as Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report. The National Retail Federation has also pushed for such policies. Walmart's mask requirement will start Monday.