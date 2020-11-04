Stock Futures Rise as Vote Counting Begins

First states called as chaotic campaign comes to an end.

Stock futures rose Tuesday evening as vote counting got underway in the U.S. presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dow and S&P 500 futures both rose 0.8%, while Nasdaq futures moved up 0.5%. Major U.S. market indexes rose sharply for a second day in regular trading on Tuesday ahead of the start of counting.

In regular trade Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 555 points, or 2.06%, to 27,480; the S&P 500 gained 1.78%; and the Nasdaq rose 1.85%. At one point Tuesday the S&P 500 had risen 2.4%, its best one-day performance since June. Financial, industrial and tech stocks were the leading gainers Tuesday.

In his Tuesday night episode of Mad Money, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said investors know that stocks will probably stay strong regardless of who wins the White House. Plus, after last week's weakness, investors were ready for an Election Day rally.

Networks called Indiana, home state of Vice President Mike Pence, and Kentucky for Trump shortly after polls in each state closed. Biden has been called the winner in Vermont.

As of 7 p.m. EST, polls in Florida, Georgia and Virginia were closed and counting had begun.

Biden jumped to an early lead in the key state of Florida. With more than 40% of the votes counted, Biden was ahead by 3 points, 51% to 48%, according to the Associated Press. The early lead wasn't unexpected because so many Democrats voted early, while Republicans tended to cast their ballots on election day.

About 100 million Americans voted early this year as a way to avoid spreading and being exposed to the coronavirus.

Control of the U.S Senate is also up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.

Democrats need to win at least four senate seats currently held by Republicans in order to gain control of the upper chamber. Among their best bets are races in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina. At least one of Georgia’s two senate seats is in play as well.

The House of representative is widely expected to remain in the control of Democrats.

Final Days

The final days of the campaign saw aggressive campaigning by Trump and Biden in Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio. Trump also made repeated visits to Michigan and Wisconsin, two states that played a key role in his surprise win in 2016.

While Biden has held the lead in most national polls for weeks, it is the fights in the battleground states that will determine the ultimate winner in the Electoral College. Biden appears to hold the upper hand, but Democrats remain wary, remembering that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was shown ahead in most polls before the 2016 election.

For his part, Trump must win Florida and Pennsylvania in order to have a realistic chance at winning the election. Even then he would need to run the table of battleground states like North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa and Ohio.

A Biden victory in Ohio, a Trump stronghold in 2016, would likely cement the former vice president’s election chances, unless Trump somehow managed to win Wisconsin again, a state he won by fewer than 25,000 votes in the last election.

While Texas is likely to remain in the Republican column this year, polls have showed the race tightening. Republicans have mounted a number of legal battles to limit voting in Harris County, home of Houston. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that each county in the state maintain only one drop box location for ballots, a move decried as an attempt to disenfranchise minority voters concentrated in Houston. Republicans then sued, and failed, to disqualify more than 100,000 ballots that were dropped off by cars in Harris County under rules to make voting easier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has already indicated the legal tussles will continue, saying at a rally Sunday that "as soon as that election is over, we're going in with our lawyers."