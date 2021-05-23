Virgin Galactic Scores in Latest Space Mission

The company is no longer a first-timer when it comes to exiting the planet Earth, after completing a trip from New Mexico.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report over the weekend finished its first space flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico -- and marked its third successful trip outside the planet Earth.

The Virgin spacecraft, the VSS Unity, took off at the speed of Mach 3 after flying free from its "mothership," the VMS Eve, entered space at an altitude of 55.45 miles, according to Virgin.

Aboard the Unity were astronauts C.J. Sturckow, Dave Mackay; Kelly Latimer and Michael Masucci, piloted Eve.

“Today’s flight showcased the inherent elegance and safety of our spaceflight system, while marking a major step forward for both Virgin Galactic and human spaceflight in New Mexico," said Michael Colglazier, chief executive of Virgin Galactic, in a statement.

The company will now process the data gained from the successful test flight as it prepares its next test. The data will also be used for needed "verification reports" required as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's commercial reusable spacecraft operator’s license program.

The trip was the 400th FAA-licensed launch to safely leave Earth, wrote the FAA's head, Steve Dickson on Twitter, touting the safety record.

“Fifteen years ago, New Mexico embarked on a journey to create the world’s first commercial spaceport,’’ said Richard Branson founder of the Virgin Group. ‘’Today, we launched the first human spaceflight from that very same place, marking an important milestone for both Virgin Galactic and New Mexico. I am proud of the team for their hard work and grateful to the people of New Mexico who have been unwavering in their commitment for commercial spaceflight from day one. Their belief and support have made today’s historic achievement possible.”