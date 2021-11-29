'Vaccine' Chosen as Word of The Year

The 202I prize for Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year went to an obvious choice: vaccine.

U.S. dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster on Monday picked vaccine as its word of the year as volume of searches for the term rose rapidly as coronavirus-dominated pop culture conversations.

“Vaccine lookups increased 600%, and the story is about much more than medicine,” said Editor-at-Large Peter Sokolowski in a statement.

The term had a large number of online dictionary lookups not just when vaccines were developed and distributed but also during debates about vaccine mandates and recommendations, Merriam-Webster said on its website.

"It was at the center of debates about personal choice, political affiliation, professional regulations, school safety, healthcare inequity, and so much more. The biggest science event of the year quickly became the biggest political debate in our country, and the word at the center of both stories is vaccine. Few words can express so much about one moment in time.”

Vaccine is defined as "a preparation that is administered (as by injection) to stimulate the body's immune response against a specific infectious agent or disease," according to Merriam-Webster.com.

In May, as part of the dictionary’s standard revision process, the definition of vaccine was updated to better explain how vaccines work, including the role of mRNA technology, which drove additional lookups, the publisher said.

Last week, a potent variant of the coronavirus emerged in South Africa in the business hub of Johannesburg. The World Health Organization has named this the omicron variant and governments around the world have placed travel restrictions on South African countries amid fears of a potential surge in cases.

Drugmaker Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report on Monday said that early in the new year it could develop a vaccine capable of combating the new omicron Covid variant. In midday trade, Moderna stock was up almost 10%.