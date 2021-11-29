Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron Covid-19 Variant: How Major Vaccine-Makers Are Reacting
Omicron Covid-19 Variant: How Major Vaccine-Makers Are Reacting
Publish date:

'Vaccine' Chosen as Word of The Year

The 202I prize for Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year went to an obvious choice: vaccine.
Author:

U.S. dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster on Monday picked vaccine as its word of the year as volume of searches for the term rose rapidly as coronavirus-dominated pop culture conversations.

“Vaccine lookups increased 600%, and the story is about much more than medicine,” said Editor-at-Large Peter Sokolowski in a statement.

The term had a large number of online dictionary lookups not just when vaccines were developed and distributed but also during debates about vaccine mandates and recommendations, Merriam-Webster said on its website.

"It was at the center of debates about personal choice, political affiliation, professional regulations, school safety, healthcare inequity, and so much more. The biggest science event of the year quickly became the biggest political debate in our country, and the word at the center of both stories is vaccine. Few words can express so much about one moment in time.”

TheStreet Recommends

Vaccine is defined as "a preparation that is administered (as by injection) to stimulate the body's immune response against a specific infectious agent or disease," according to Merriam-Webster.com.

In May, as part of the dictionary’s standard revision process, the definition of vaccine was updated to better explain how vaccines work, including the role of mRNA technology, which drove additional lookups, the publisher said.

Last week, a potent variant of the coronavirus emerged in South Africa in the business hub of Johannesburg. The World Health Organization has named this the omicron variant and governments around the world have placed travel restrictions on South African countries amid fears of a potential surge in cases.

Drugmaker Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report on Monday said that early in the new year it could develop a vaccine capable of combating the new omicron Covid variant. In midday trade, Moderna stock was up almost 10%.

Twitter Blue Lead
MARKETS
TWTRSQ

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Named As Replacement

Stronger Yen Sends Nissan's Profits South
INVESTING
NSANY

Nissan to Invest Over $17 Billion in EVs Over Next 5 Years

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

Best Cyber Weekend Deals On Amazon

Patty Hearst NFT Lead
INVESTING
TWTR

NFTs: Patty Hearst Court Drawing, USS Arizona Mapping to Be Auctioned

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, brought attention on the Clubhouse to new heights after hosting a conversation on the audio social app. Photo: AFP
INVESTING
TSLA

Musk Urges Tesla Staff to Watch Costs, Keep Cool on Deliveries

Can Twitter's Jack Dorsey Keep the Good Times Rolling?
MARKETS
TWTRSQ

Twitter Stock Leaps Amid Report CEO Jack Dorsey Will Step Down

Cyber Monday Results Rolling In -- Here Are the Brands Facing Pressure
INVESTING
PVHFLRL

Cyber Monday Discounts Cut Due to Lean Inventories: Adobe

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Baby Grogu Stand
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

New Cyber Monday Amazon Echo and Alexa Smart Speaker Deals