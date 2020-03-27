U.S. Tops 100,000 Coronavirus Cases

Grim milestone comes one month to the day after Trump said the 15 known cases could quickly drop to zero.

The United States has topped 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as the pandemic extends its grip on the country, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The grim news comes a month to the day after President Donald Trump said the number of cases in the country would quickly drop to zero.

Stocks fell sharply Friday, as a $2.2 trillion bailout package hurriedly passed by the Senate and House this week was signed into law.

U.S. deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, reached 1,544 as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins data. Epidemiologists have warned the U.S. won’t see a peak in cases for weeks.

Much of the country is under stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the disease enough to avoid overwhelming the U.S. healthcare system.

However, New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, is already seeing severe strains on its hospitals, with doctors and healthcare providers running out of masks and basic protective clothing. As more healthcare workers themselves are infected, the strain on remaining doctors, nurses and caregivers is rising rapidly.

Trump engaged in a Twitter attack on General Motors (GM) - Get Report Friday saying the company was dragging its feet on shifting production to build ventilators to help COVID-19 patients.

The company said it is working with a ventilator company to adapt a facility in Indiana.

Trump's complaints come even as he downplayed the need for ventilators in a TV appearance on the Fox network.