U.S. Postal Service Posts $4.5 Billion Q2 Loss, Warns of 'Dire Consequences' From Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. Postal Service posted a second quarter loss of $4.5 billion Friday, raising further questions about the survival of one of the country's oldest government agencies as it warned it may suffer 'dire consequences' from the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months.

The USPS said revenues for the three months ending in March, its fiscal second quarter, rose 2.8% to $17.8 billion, but noted that total operating expenses rose by more than 14% to $22.3 billion. The mis-match lead to a $4.5 billion quarterly loss, more than double the red ink it spilled over the same period last year.

"Although the pandemic did not have significant impact on our financial condition in our second quarter, we anticipate that our business will suffer potentially dire consequences for the remainder of the year, and we are already feeling those impacts during the last half of March," said outgoing Postmaster General Megan Brennan. "At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the pandemic is starting to have a significant effect on our business with mail volumes plummeting as a result of the pandemic."

"As Congress and the Administration take steps to support businesses and industries around the country, it is imperative that they also take action to shore up the finances of the Postal Service, and enable us to continue to fulfill our indispensable role during the pandemic, and to play an effective role in the nation’s economic recovery," she added.

Marketing mail volumes, the USPS' bread-and-butter, fell 3.4% on the quarter, the agency said, as businesses pulled back on advertizing amid coronavirus-triggered lockdowns that shuttered the national economy.

Brennan, who was appointed by USPS Board of Governors in 2015 during Barack Obama's Presidency, will be replaced North Carolina businessman, and long-time supporter of President Donald Trump, Louis DeJoy on June 15.

Trump, who called the USPS 'joke' and demanded last month that it raise prices for big customers such as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, adding they "don’t want to raise it because they don’t want to insult" the online retailer.

"And they don’t want to insult other companies, perhaps, that they like," he said during a signing ceremony for the CARES ACT, telling Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that "if they don’t do it, I’m not signing anything, and I’m not authorizing you to do anything" in terms of directing funds to the struggling agency.

The USPS also said the cost of pre-funding workers' compensation, which formed part of the agency's Congress-lead overhaul in 2006, increased by $2.2 billion as the Fed slashed interest rates to 0% amid the evolving pandemic.

“We are unable to predict the duration of COVID-19 business closures and the duration of the recession we are currently experiencing; however, this situation will materially damage our financial condition," said CFO Joseph Corbett. “While we continue to conserve capital and reduce expenses in areas where volumes are declining, our ability to continue to serve the nation will require substantial funding from the federal government or other sources.”