U.S. Formally Accuses Russian Troops of War Crimes in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the remarks in a statement distributed as Biden traveled to Europe for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Russian forces have officially committed war crimes during the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Blinken said. 

President Joe Biden had previously described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, but Blinken's charge was the first made against Russian forces as a while

"We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions," he said 

Blinken made the remarks in a statement distributed as Biden traveled to Europe for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

This is a breaking story, please check back often for updates

Russia
