U.S. Tops 2.5 Million Known Cases of Covid-19

As the U.S. has been witnessing a dramatic rise in Covid-19 cases over the past couple weeks in many states, the nation's total known infection count now stands at well over 2.5 million, with nearly 126,000 deaths.

That total infection count is about a quarter of all cases globally, which now stands at over 10 million.

The U.S. tally has also risen by a staggering half million cases in just about two weeks, showing that its mixed efforts at containing the novel coronavirus and rush to reopen have proven largely ineffective compared with other nations who've managed to slow the spread of the virus.

More than three in five Americans now say that the U.S.' efforts to put the disease in its place is "going badly," according to a CBS News poll out Sunday. That pessimistic view is dragging on President Donald Trump's approval rating, as well, shows the poll that found only about two in five people think he's doing a "good job" handling the outbreak.

"The window is closing," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, referring to the U.S.' shot at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. "We have to act, and people as individuals, have to act responsibly. We need to social distance. We need to wear our face coverings if we're in settings where we can't social distance."

Several southern and western states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona have seen dramatic upticks in cases recently, leading some to halt formerly rolled out reopenings after seeing record daily increases in cases.

The U.S. could see total death counts rise further following the uptick in cases, as the disease can take several weeks to progress, say epidemiologists.

Worldwide, the U.S. still has far more known cases than any other country, with Brazil behind it with 1.3 million diagnoses and Russia at No. 3 with more than 633,500 cases. India has just over a half million cases. The U.K. has the fifth most cases at more than 311,000. Former global hot spots such as China, South Korea, Italy and Spain have largely slowed their outbreaks.