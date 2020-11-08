U.S. Covid Count Edges Toward 10 Million

By Sunday afternoon, the U.S. had hit more than 9.9 million known infections of the novel coronavirus.

Just a week after the U.S.' total known Covid-19 case count topped 9 million, the nation was on track to soon hit 10 million total diagnoses.

By Sunday afternoon, the U.S. had more than 9.9 million known infections of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19, according to data from disease-tracking Johns Hopkins site.

The nation was also inching closer to 240,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19, as daily national infections have been soaring past 100,000 in recent days.

By the weekend, nearly all U.S. states were rated as having their coronavirus spread as "uncontrolled" -- including those formerly praised for handling the outbreak well such as Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut -- according to the website Covidexitstrategy. A handful of states such as New York and California were rated as "trending poorly." Only one, Vermont, was in the "green" zone and trending better.

Cases continued to explode through the week of the 2020 elections, as all eyes were on vote counting, and the pandemic failed to make top headlines, despite the surge.

Also by Sunday, the world saw more than 50 million total known cases and more than 1.25 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

India was gaining on the U.S. with more than 8.5 million known cases, while Brazil was at more than 5.6 million.

Much of Europe has also been trending poorly.

But Taiwan, New Zealand, China and some other countries have held steady on their efforts to combat the virus.

Despite some reports of renewed surges in Japan's Hokkaido prefecture, for example, its countrywide total was at around 108,000 diagnosed infections -- still far less than the daily increase in cases in the U.S., which logged more than 126,000 new diagnoses on Saturday.