U.S. Covid Cases Top 9 Million; New York Tightens Rules on Visitors

The total number of known Covid-19 cases in the U.S. has shot past 9 million over the weekend, according to the Johns Hopkins disease-tracking map.

Globally, more than 46 million people are known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease, with the U.S., India and Brazil seeing the highest case counts. Some places, such as England, have even announced over the weekend new lockdown measures.

The rise in cases over late October are believed to have contributed to the large selloff on Wednesday and played some role in the slip Friday in the Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000.

Across the U.S., many states have been seeing a disturbing upward trend in cases, especially some Midwestern ones, such as North and South Dakota and Iowa. But most places are seeing an uptick -- with the U.S. logging nearly 100,000 new diagnoses just on Friday. Even those states that were handling the outbreak relatively well, such as Massachusetts, are seeing daily case counts going back up to levels not seen since the surge in spring. More than 230,000 Americans have died from the disease as of Sunday.

New York, which early on in the pandemic was hard hit by a massive outbreak the stressed hospitals, has updated its guidelines for visitors to the state, requiring travelers get tested for the coronavirus within three days of entering the state, quarantine for at least three days after arriving, and then get a second test on the fourth day after arriving.

"The ship of State is sailing well: New York is the third lowest positivity rate in the nation and New Yorkers should be very proud of what they're doing," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the weekend in a statement. "However, travel has become an issue -- the rest of the states pose a threat."