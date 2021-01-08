Twitter Permanently Bans Trump

Company cites “risk of further incitement of violence" in unprecedented action to bar President from social media platform.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report said Friday it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The company announced the action in a blog post.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The action follows the fatal insurrection Wednesday that invaded the U.S. capitol in an attempt to halt the counting of the Electoral College Votes that certified Joe Biden's election as the next president. Five people died and scores were injured after Trump incited a mob of his supporters to attack the capitol.

Twitter had barred Trump for 12 hours in the immediate aftermath of the attack, but allowed him to resume posting yesterday. Trump posted two tweets Friday which prompted the permanent ban.

“Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks," Twitter said in the post.

"After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.”

Shares of Twitter fell $1.37, or 2.7% to $50.10 in after-hours action.

Twitter's action came after more than 350 employees signed a letter demanging that CEO Jack Dorsey account for Trump's continued presence on the platform, the Washington Post reported. “Despite our efforts to serve the public conversation, as Trump’s megaphone, we helped fuel the deadly events of January 6th,” the employees wrote, according to the Post report. “We request an investigation into how our public policy decisions led to the amplification of serious anti-democratic threats. We must learn from our mistakes in order to avoid causing future harm.”

Trump's government account hadn't been suspended as of Friday afternoon. However, it is used infrequently and usually to retweet official White House statements and videos.

Earlier Friday, Twitter banned the accounts of Trump lawyer and conspiracy spreader Sidney Powell and Trump's former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

Earlier this week, Facebook (FB) - Get Report bared Trump from its properties for two weeks, until after President Elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Also on Friday, Apple Inc. AAPL told right-wing Twitter alternative Parler to change its content moderation policies within 24 hours, or face removal from its App store, Reuters reported.