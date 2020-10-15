Twitter Hit by Large Outage

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report was experiencing a widespread outage Thursday afternoon involving its application programming interface, according to the company’s status page.

The company said on the page that it is “Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs,” shortly before 6 p.m. Eastern.

In a subsequent update, the company said “We are continuing to monitor as our teams investigate. More updates to come.”

Users reported being unable to tweet or see updates.

On the west coast, tweets appeared to have stopped updating after 3 p.m. local time.

According to DownDetector, more than 50,000 users reported problems with the microblog around 6 p.m. Eastern Thursday. Reports dropped to less than 20,000 by 6:30 p.m.

Twitter and social media giant Facebook (FB) - Get Report have come under sharp criticism from Trump administration officials for limiting redistribution of a problematic NY Post story alleging misdeeds by former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. The story cited emails with metadata that suggested they were created by Russian security services.

President Donald Trump has renewed calls for removing liability protections for internet companies in response to having some of his and the Trump campaign's posts flagged as misinformation.

Members of the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee indicated Thursday they will hold a vote next week on whether to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over allegations the company is abusing its power.

Social media companies have been under increasing pressure to avoid spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories on their platforms. Trump and his political allies frequently use their accounts to amplify such posts.

On Sunday, Twitter flagged a tweet by Trump claiming he was immune to the coronavirus after his treatment for the disease earlier this month.

Shares of Twitter fell 13 cents, or 0.3%, to $45.90 in after-hours trading Thursday.