Trump Should Stop Tweeting About Department of Justice Cases, Attorney General Says

William Barr says in TV interview that President Donald Trump’s twitter habits are making it hard for him to do his job.

William Barr said in an interview with ABC News that Trump’s tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors in the department that we’re doing our work with integrity.”

The comments follow the resignation of four U.S. prosecutors who were working on the corruption case of Roger Stone earlier this week after the Department of Justice abruptly withdrew their sentencing recommendation for the long-time Trump confidante earlier this week.

The prosecutors had sought a sentence of up to nine years for Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses in the investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf.

The department acted after Trump tweeted about the recommendation calling it “horrible and very unfair.”

Subsequently, Trump praised Barr in a tweet for “taking charge” of the case.

Earlier this week, NBC reported that Barr had taken over control of cases of interest to Trump.

Barr claimed that Trump hadn’t influenced the decision to withdraw the Stone sentencing recommendation. “The president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case,” Barr said in the interview.

The controversy comes less than a week after Trump was acquitted of abuse of power and obstructing Congress in his impeachment trial before the Republican controlled Senate.

Earlier Thursday, a federal judge halted implementation of a $10 billion Pentagon contract with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report for cloud services, after Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report said Trump had sought to block it from winning the case because of his antipathy for Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post newspaper.

