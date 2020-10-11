Trump Says He's No Longer Contagious, Now 'Immune' to Covid-19

President's statements echo doctor's who says Trump is no longer a risk of transmission, but fails to explicitly say he tested negative for the virus.

Just 10 days after he revealed his diagnosis of Covid-19, President Donald Trump said that he's no longer contagious, and implied that he's over the disease that has been blamed for the deaths of more than 214,000 Americans.

Trump claimed over Twitter on Sunday that he had a "total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it."

He made similar comments on Fox Business Network earlier on Sunday and so did his senior campaign adviser on Fox News.

Without specifically saying that Trump tested negative for the virus, the president's physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, said on Saturday that President Trump is "no longer considered a transmission risk to others."

That assessment was made based on a Covid-19 PCR test taken on Saturday, stated Conley, as well as other factors such as other diagnostic testing that shows no evidence of "actively replicating virus" and guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on infectiousness of the novel coronavirus.

Since just days after his diagnosis was revealed on Oct. 2, President Trump has gone out of his way to claim he was feeling better. He has also played down the risk of the novel coronavirus, as he has done throughout much of the year, telling Americans earlier in the week, "don't let it dominate your lives."

As of Sunday, more than 7.7 million Americans have been diagnosed with the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins disease-tracking map. Globally, more than a million people have died from the virus and more than 37 million people have been infected.

“I think his messaging is really troubling, and is likely to push people to make poor choices in terms of Covid risk,” Dr. David N. Fisman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto, told TheStreet in an email, prior to Trump's suggestion over the weekend that he is no longer contagious.



Just after Trump revealed over Twitter his Covid-19 diagnosis at around 1 a.m. ET on Oct. 2, he spent several days in Walter Reed medical center, where he received supplemental oxygen for several drops in his oxygen saturation levels. He was also given drugs typically reserved for patients with severe illness: remdesivir, an antiviral drug, and a type of powerful steroid. In addition, he was given a type of antibody treatment provided by Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report that is thus far largely untested and is in short supply, making it unavailable to the vast majority of coronavirus patients.

Despite the often lengthy – and sometimes chronic or fatal – illness patients hospitalized with Covid-19 can face, Trump has been out and about for much of the past week, posting videos to Twitter expressing how healthy he is and giving a rally-type talk from the White House over the weekend.



“It's sort of hard to know what's going on from a distance,” said Dr. Fisman, commenting on Trump’s apparent condition a couple days earlier. “It is striking that he's out of the hospital, but I wouldn't pass judgment just yet. The impacts of Covid typically stretch over a few weeks."

Fisman said that if Trump, who is age 74 and overweight, comes through the weekend and continues to improve, his outlook would appear considerably better, "though I wouldn't regard him as out of the woods for a while yet.”



In the week that has passed since Trump’s diagnosis, a growing number of people around the president have tested positive for the virus, including Hope Hicks, the White House aide whose diagnosis was revealed just prior to the president’s and first lady’s; another aide, Stephen Miller; White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Trump’s personal aide Nick Luna; Kellyanne Conway, the former counselor to president; as well as a host of other lawmakers and politicians, including Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, who was in the hospital most of the week, from Oct. 3 until Saturday.

“The Trump inner-circle seems to be largely made up of men over age 60,” said Fisman. “So, if this is widespread in that group, we are unfortunately likely to see some tragedies, as that is the group at greatest risk of poor outcomes after infection.”

This story has been updated.