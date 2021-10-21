October 21, 2021
Earnings Recap: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands
Trump Media Group Going Public Via SPAC

Enterprise value put at $875 million for new social media platform. Former President Donald Trump is listed as chairman.
Author:

Trump Media & Technology Group is reportedly going public via a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWACU.

The entity will seek to “create a rival to the liberal media consortium” and to “fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley,” according to a press release circulating on Twitter.

The company will be funded via the $293 million raised in Digital World’s IPO last month.

The company has an app available for pre-order in the Apple app store. The store say’s it’s “expected Feb. 21, 2022.”

Former President Donald Trump is listed as the chairman of the group in the release. Digital World's CEO is Patrick Orlando.

The release says a social media network will be beta-launched in November. A public rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022, according to the release. 

Shares of Digital World rose 54 cents, or 5.4%, to $10.50 in after-hours trading. 

The twice-impeached former president has been barred from social media platforms in the wake of his lies about the 2020 election, his false allegations of voter fraud and his incitement of a mob of followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to subvert the constitutional certification of President Joe Biden's election. 

Dozens of lawsuits filed by the former president's campaign were summarily dismissed in state and federal courts.

A recount in Arizona's Maricopa County, organized by Republicans, found an even larger margin of victory for Biden in the state. 

