Trump Impeached for Second Time

President Donald Trump was impeached Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives for inciting insurrection.

It was the second time Trump has been impeached during his administration, and comes just a week before he is to leave office.

The House voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump. Ten Republican members joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump.

It remains unclear when the U.S Senate will conduct a trial, though outgoing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has signaled it won’t be taken up until after President Elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

The House moved quickly to impeach Trump after he fired up a mob of several thousand supporters he’d called to Washington on Jan. 6 to attack the Capitol and disrupt the ceremonial counting of Electoral College Votes confirming Biden’s victory in November.

Five people died during and after the attack on the Capitol, as thousands of Trump supporters pushed past overwhelmed capitol police, broke into the offices of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., and chanted “hang [Vice-President] Mike Pence.” Pence had refused Trump’s repeated demands to attempt to overturn the Electoral College vote count.

After losing the November election to Biden, Trump conducted a relentless campaign of lies claiming to have won and repeatedly and falsely alleging widespread voter fraud. He lost every recount he contested and more than 60 court cases brought by an amateurish team of lawyers headed by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Despite Republican leaders’ assurances that the president would eventually go along with a peaceful transition of power, Trump pursued his campaign of lies right up to the insurrection. Even after, he has refused to accept responsibility for the actions of the mob he inspired.

Trump was cut off from Twitter and other social media in the wake of the insurrection, severely curtailing his ability to rally his followers.

In addition, the FBI and Department of Justice have launched scores of investigations of the insurrectionists who live streamed their attack, took selfies and videoed themselves inside the Capitol.

Trump issued a tepid statement as the House was considering the impeachment saying he wanted no more violence. He is the only president to have been impeached twice.