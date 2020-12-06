Trump: Giuliani Has Covid-19

Rudy W. Giuliani, an attorney on the personal legal team of President Donald Trump, has been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to the president.

Trump posted a note on Twitter on Sunday, making the announcement of the positive diagnosis, but it was unclear Sunday afternoon why he was the one making the announcement or whether it was true.

An electronic message to Giuliani's website seeking to confirm the diagnosis was not immediately returned to TheStreet on Sunday.

Giuliani had so far made no announcement on his Twitter page.

The TheStreet is also seeking to know when the diagnosis was made and whether Giuliani, age 76, is having symptoms. Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 in early October, but recovered swiftly. Dozens of people close to the president were also diagnosed right before and after his infection was made public, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who recovered after spending about a week in the hospital.

Giuliani was the 107th Mayor of New York City during the mid-1990s through 2001.

His diagnosis would come at a time when the U.S. is seeing a massive surge in coronavirus infections.

Total deaths from the disease have surpassed 280,000 as of Sunday, and the total known infections were nearly 14.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The daily tally of new cases is surpassing 200,000 recently, with Saturday alone seeing nearly 214,000 new diagnoses and 2,254 new deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.