Trump Claims Fraud as Biden Gains Ground

First in-person comments from Trump since early Wednesday offer rambling litany of complaints with no evidence of any wrongdoing.

President Donald Trump claimed that the election is being stolen from him in comments at the White House Thursday afternoon as Former Vice President Joe Biden closed in on the number of electoral votes needed to win.

In a rambling and incoherent statement to reporters, Trump expressed delight at Republican electoral successes in the House and Senate, while simultaneously claiming that a conspiracy between “Wall Street, big media and big tech” had been orchestrated to deny him re-election.

Trump said “There’s going to be a lot of litigation,” adding that it “may end up, perhaps, in the highest court in the land.”

Projections show Trump is currently trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. The race has narrowed to four battleground states -- Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada. Trump has an outside chance of capturing Arizona, but the state has been called by many networks for Biden.

The president appeared bewildered by the idea that he could have been hundreds of thousands of votes ahead in some states on election night, only to have those leads melt away as absentee and mail-in ballots were counted. He attacked the cities of Philadelphia and Detroit in particular. Trump was projected to lose Michigan Wednesday after mail-in ballots cast in mostly urban centers in the state went strongly against him in the vote count.

Likewise, Trump is expected to lose Pennsylvania once counting of mail-in ballots there is completed. Mail-in votes have skewed heavily toward Democrats who voted absentee in large numbers to avoid in-person voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump defied medical advice and held large rallies encouraging his supporters to vote in person.