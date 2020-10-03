Trump Campaign Manager Stepien and Kellyanne Conway Have Covid-19

Bill Stepien, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, and former senior aide Kellyanne Conway, test positive for the coronavirus.

Bill Stepien, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, is the latest senior aide in the president’s circle to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump announced in an early morning tweet Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

The New York Times received confirmation of Stepien’s diagnosis from a person briefed on the matter. Politico had reported the news earlier.

Stepien was experiencing mild symptoms and was in quarantine, according to The Times.

Kellyanne Conway, the former senior White House aide, also tested positive for the virus Friday. She attended closed-door sessions with Stepien and Trump on several days earlier in the week.

“My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway said via Twitter. She left the White House in August.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center by helicopter Friday evening following his positive test for the coronavirus.

White House officials had insisted earlier that the president was suffering only mild symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

NBC News reported that Trump was being taken to the premiere military hospital "as a precautionary measure," citing an unnamed senior administration official.

White House physician Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a memo shared by the White House Friday evening that Trump was doing "very well."

"This evening I'm happy to report that the president is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy," Conley wrote, referring to a drug made by Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report that has been shown to help hospital patients recover more quickly.

The president also received a dose of Regeneron's (REGN) - Get Report experimental antibody cocktail on Friday.

Gilead shares closed Friday at $62.17, down 1.82%. Regeneron closed Friday at $564.80, down 0.59%, but jumped 3.4% to $583.98 in after-hours trading.