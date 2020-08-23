Trump Administration Weighs 'Fast-Track' of Vaccine Candidate by Election: Report

The vaccine is under study by AstraZenca and Oxford University.

To speed up the creation of Covid-19 vaccine by election-time, the Trump administration is weighing going around traditional regulatory standards to "fast-track" a possible coronavirus vaccine being developed in the U.K., according to a report in the Financial Times.

The London paper says in the report that three persons briefed its reporters on the plan.

According to the Financial Times, the Food and Drug Administration could give an “emergency-use authorisation” by as early as October to a vaccine under development by AstraZeneca AZN and Oxford university.

Trump separately claimed on Twitter earlier over the weekend that the supposed "deep state" or another party at the Food and Drug Administration is trying prevent drug companies from testing vaccines and therapeutics for Covid-19 until after the election.

The study on that vaccine candidate so far has only looked at it in a third the number of people as required by the U.S. regulators, who say at at least 30,000 volunteers would have to be included in trial before any authorization.

AstraZeneca is planning a study with 30,000 participants, but that would come after the current trial. The company could not be reached immediately for comment by TheStreet on Sunday.

The White House did not comment to the Financial Times.