January 5, 2022
Toyota Ends 90 Years Of GM Dominance Of The U.S. Auto Market

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shutterstock

Everything has an end. 

After 90 years of unchallenged domination of the American automobile market, General Motors GM has just handed over its crown as the leading manufacturer of cars in the United States. 

The Detroit automaker has been the largest seller of vehicles in the country since 1931, when it surpassed Ford.

The new king is Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor T, which sold 2.3 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, up 10.4% from 2020, compared with 2.2 million for GM, down 13%, the automakers said on Tuesday. 

The sales difference between the two automakers was 114,034 vehicles.

How did Toyota earn this milestone?

The Japanese automaker has been able to manage the chip shortage that has forced automakers to idle several pickups plants better than its competitors, according to analysts.

Could it retain the first place beyond 2022?

Toyota has not publicly boasted about its huge accomplishments yet. On the other hand, GM is getting ready to reclaim its crown.

“In 2022, we plan to take advantage of the strong economy and anticipated improved semiconductor supplies to grow our sales and share," said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president, GM North America, in the statement.

GM looks to strongly performing truck sector

"[We will] further strengthen our industry leadership in trucks and begin our drive to EV leadership in North America with the rollouts of the GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ and the reveals of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV,” Carlisle also said on Tuesday.

