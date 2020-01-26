Kobe Bryant Dies in Fatal Helicopter Crash

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 41.

A helicopter crash over Calabasas, California, included basketball star Kobe Bryant as one of those aboard, according to the City of Calabasas.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," said the city on its Twitter page Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, TMZ Sports and the L.A. Times published reports of the crash as the death of the 41-year-old celebrity.

The L.A. Times said that the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had crashed on Sunday morning in the area with multiple fatalities reported.

Sports Illustrated is also reporting on the crash.

"Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We're told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board," reported TMZ.

Bryant was an 18–time All-Star and 11-time who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships. He retired from the Lakers after the 2015 to 2016 season.

Bryant also founded Bryant Stibel with entrepreneur Jeff Stibel in 2013. Bryant Stibel is a venture capital firm focused on businesses including media, data, gaming, and technology.

One of his most iconic games was an 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, which ranks as the second-most points scored in an NBA game, behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100 on March 2, 1962.

Bryant scored 60 points in his final game when the Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 101–96 on April 13, 2016.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, according to the FAA, which said the crash occurred under "unknown" circumstances.

Founded in 1923, the Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation is a U.S. aircraft manufacturer based in Stratford, Conn. It is owned by Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report.

Latest Updates on Kobe Bryant Tragedy from TheStreet and Sports Illustrated