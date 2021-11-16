Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
How Hershey's Insulates Itself From Trade Tensions
Reese’s Giant Thanksgiving Peanut Butter Cup Sells Out in Hours

A whopping, three-pound, 9-inch-wide Hershey-made Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup released in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is already sold out.
A whopping, three-pound Hershey  (HSY) - Get Hershey Company (HSY) Report-made Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup released in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is already sold out.

Hershey's famed Reese's peanut butter and chocolate treat unit on Tuesday announced that it was selling the giant 9-inch Reese’s peanut butter cup, called the Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie

It is the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter cup ever, weighing in at a hefty 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate. The box says the pie is meant to be served in 48 slices at 160 calories each.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

Alas, only a limited number of 3,000 pies were up for grabs at the Hershey's online store for $44.99 plus tax. Supply quickly outweighed demand, with the hefty desserts sold out before 7:45 am ET. 

However, Reese's peanut butter cup fans could still get their hands on the Holiday Reese's Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Ugly Sweater Box for $7.99 plus tax.

Shares of Hershey ended the trading day Monday down 0.12% at $177.47.

