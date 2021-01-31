Covid-19 Shots: Making Sense of Deaths, Variants, Safety Nearly Two Months In

As the effort to vaccinate people against Covid-19 continues, horror stories have popped up -- reports of deaths, allergic reactions and rollout fumbles.

First, we heard cases of severe allergic reactions to the shots by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report in the U.K. And then, at home, we saw reports of reactions to that vaccine and the next one by Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report. Later came the headlines of people – mostly the very old and frail – who died after getting the shots in Israel, Norway and in the U.S.

Now, health officials and scientists are worried about how well the vaccines getting rolled out – and those coming down the line – will hold up against new, aggressively spreading variants of the novel coronavirus.

For perspective on the vaccination effort so far, the relatively small numbers of fatalities, and the new variants, TheStreet spoke by phone with Dr. Archana Chatterjee, who serves on the Food and Drug Administration’s committee that reviews and evaluates vaccine data and related medicines – including the Covid-19 vaccines.

A pediatric infectious diseases specialist and dean of the Chicago Medical School, Chatterjee had at the time of the Pfizer vaccine's emergency-use authorization concerns over allowing some teenagers get the shot, but said both vaccines appeared safe and effective for adults based on clinical trial results.

The following exchange, which is the first of a two-part series, has been edited for brevity and clarity.

TheStreet: We’re hearing talk about creating booster shots for the variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Since they would be different from what was already approved through the FDA's emergency-use authorization, is there any reason to have qualms about their safety profile?

Chatterjee: I think that’s a valid question. The good thing about the two vaccines already in use in the U.S., which are both mRNA based, is that if we need to make a change, it would be relatively easy, compared with older vaccine technologies that we’ve used. ... Once you have approved a particular methodology and the way in which the vaccine is made, it doesn’t then require all of those same steps that you took the first time around. It’s much easier to change the formulation, do some quality testing, and then bring that on board much, much faster.

TheStreet: Since we know viruses like this are constantly mutating, do you feel that had places like the U.S. and Europe had a better handle on the virus, it might have slowed the ability for these variants to come about?

Chatterjee: I’ll make a comment in general: With RNA viruses in particular that undergo mutations on a fairly regular basis, the longer they are prevalent in the community ... the more the chances are that mutations will occur. That’s a general statement. So, the longer that the pandemic persists and the virus is in circulation in communities, the higher the chances are, frankly, that more mutations will occur. The faster you get control of a virus that’s mutating, the better it is.

TheStreet: Do you feel that speaks to the need of rolling out these vaccines quickly and continue to use masks, distancing and hand washing to control the pandemic?

Chatterjee: I think it’s a very important public health message we’ve actually been trying to convey. We need to vaccinate people as their priority groups come up, as quickly as possible, and we want people to understand that these vaccines are safe and effective. The second part that I think is equally important is that just because you have been vaccinated, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you can now do away with the preventative measures…. We have to continue them to control this virus.

TheStreet: What do you think about the language the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration has been using around the severe reactions associated with the vaccines and the rare cases of deaths? (To get Chatterjee’s views on deaths that were reported as of the writing of this, TheStreet emailed her in advance a list of 148 cases of people who died after getting the vaccines as reported to the Department of Health and Human Service’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS.)

Chatterjee: I don’t know that I know all of the language that has come out of the public health agencies.… (But) if I just look at the documents you sent me, I see there were 64 deaths reported with the Moderna vaccine and 84 with Pfizer, that were reported so far to VAERS. So, that can be alarming to people that this many people died. But I think the important thing to ask is: What did they die of? I think we know that deaths in certain populations are more likely to occur – if an individual is older, the likelihood of death is higher. These are sometimes elderly, frail people with underlying medical conditions that makes them at risk for death (for those reasons alone).

So each of those has to be examined carefully. The VAERS system is sort of like if you were fishing and you laid out a net: You would pick up everything. It will pick up everything that is reported, and there are experts who go through those reports very, very carefully to see if there are any patterns occurring. If that occurs – and we have examples of this from vaccines in the past – they then launch a study to see if they are a coincidence or in fact if there is some relationship. ... It’s a process and it takes a little bit of time. And I think that (those public health agencies) need that time to go over the reports and make sure that they are studied appropriately. … So far they haven’t found any signals that are indicative of a problem.

Also, you always have to think about what that the denominator is. So, you have had tens of deaths that have been reported, but the denominator has been in the tens of millions. Is this a rate that is over what we would have expected? Are these deaths actually related in some way to the vaccines? Those are the hard questions that need to be answered.

TheStreet: Is it fair to compare the numbers of vaccines administered and the associated deaths to the number of those infected and those who die? At around 20 million vaccinations, there were around 148 deaths reported; at around 20 million known infections, there were around 345,000 deaths documented.

Chatterjee: For a lay person, that is a reasonable kind of assessment – obviously there is a lot more nuance to it. But … if you were to make a generalization for the population at large, for most people their proposition of the vaccine is a far safer alternative than to try to take your chances on whether you get the infection.

This story has been updated.