GameStop 'Squeezes' Wall Street. Now What?

Last week big earnings reports landed -- Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

In normal times, those would have dominated the news. But, instead, a set of names that appeared to be fading stole the headlines. One, in particular, led them: GameStop (GME) - Get Report.

And the news isn't stopping -- the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the hedge fund Melvin Capital Management lost 53% in January, attributing some of the pain to the fund's losing positions in GameStop. Also, reports are emerging of scrutiny by lawmakers including U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Elizabeth Warren following the volatility and the subsequent reactions by the private brokerage firm Robinhood to limit trading on the name and dozens of other stocks.

For perspective on what happened in the speculative moves last week and what to expect this week, TheStreet taps James "Rev Shark" DePorre, who covers the market for “Real Money” and is the author of “Invest Like a Shark: How a Deaf Guy With No Job and Limited Capital Made a Fortune Investing in the Stock Market” and operates sharkinvesting.com.

TheStreet: How would you explain what happened to GameStop in particular, and some of this other speculative action, as the moves seem so contrary to logic and fundamentals?

DePorre: A group of small investors -- and some big ones, too -- saw an opportunity to take advantage of a hedge fund that had taken on too much risk. Melvin Capital Management made a huge bet that GameStop was going to go down in price and never imagined that there would be a concerted effort to drive the stock up, instead. Typically, a big fund can withstand some volatility, but this move was so big and so fast that Melvin had to unwind its trade and that drove the stock even higher. There is still substantial pressure to push GME even higher. Melvin Capital lost around 53% of its capital in January, according to reports, and most of the money was transferred into the pockets of traders buying very small amounts of GameStop.

TheStreet: What lessons do you take away from the wild week of trading -- which included not only the moves in GameStop but in other names like Nokia (NOK ADR) , Koss Corp. (KOSS) - Get Report, AMC (AMC) - Get Report, and even BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report?

DePorre: The primary lesson is that if you want to produce exceptional returns, you have to be ready to react very quickly to new "themes" as they develop. No one predicted that that short squeeze action would suddenly become such a significant event, but if you reacted quickly, there was an opportunity to participate and do well. This definitely is not for everyone, but if you have an appetite for very risky, speculative trading it was an unusual opportunity.

TheStreet: What do you think the moves tell us about the individual investor -- and the so-called "Robinhood" traders?

DePorre: Small traders are finally starting to recognize the advantages that they have. They can move fast and catch some big moves. Many of those who are participants will end up losing most of their gains, but a new crop of small traders will emerge from this and have a skill that will benefit them for the rest of their levels.

TheStreet: Finally, where do you see this taking us into the new week?

DePorre: This rotational action is not going to end abruptly. I expect traders to keep looking for the next opportunity. There is already talk that silver through its exchange-traded fund (SLV) - Get Report and silver miners are being targeted. Any stock with a high level of shorts is going to be on the radar, and I expect that big hedge funds will continue to exit shorts and will have to sell down long positions to cover losses. There is a rapid "degrossing" taking place right now, which is the selling of longs to cover shorts. This also occurred in December 2018, September 2019, and March 2020. In all three cases, it eventually led to substantial market rallies.