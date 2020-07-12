Covid-19 Cases Near 3.3 Million as Florida Hit Hard

The nation's death count is also starting to rise again, according to Johns Hopkins disease tracking map.

The U.S. is continuing its surge in coronavirus diagnoses -- far out pacing poorer populous nations such as Brazil, India and Russia -- and quickly approaching 3.3 million total cases on Sunday.

Several states such as Florida -- which saw nearly 15,300 cases in one day on Saturday -- have continued to see record spikes in Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. For comparison, Massachusetts saw its daily increase in cases at under 170 for Saturday.

The national daily count, meanwhile, is rising at a staggering clip that each day eclipses the totals in many countries that have been successful at containing the virus, such as the Netherlands and Singapore. China, which is where the virus originated, has kept its total count to under 86,000 cases, according to official numbers.

The worldwide total case count is at nearly 12.8 million.

In the U.S., many states and cities have responded by re-imposing restrictions -- such as face mask rules in St. Louis -- in recent weeks amid the resurgence of cases and public health experts have called for new shutdowns in states with increasing cases.

"It's really serious," Dr. Thomas Inglesby, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday. "I think the country is not in a good place with respect to Covid right now."

As the total death count also rises -- now at over 135,000 -- Dr. Inglesby said that especially across the South and in California, the U.S. is seeing a "sharp increase" in hospitalizations, ventilator use and fatalities.

In addition, the doctor said that while the nation has been getting conflicting messages on mask wearing and what is safe for social gatherings, he recommends wearing masks in public, keeping six feet apart from others, avoiding crowds and telecommuting, if possible, for workers.

"We've got to get back to the basics," he said.

Yet, at the same time, many Americans are eager to get back in business and outside.

Disney (DIS) - Get Report just reopened some of its park in hard-hit Florida over the weekend, in what it called the start of a phased reopening.

"Walt Disney World Resort theme parks are preparing for a phased reopening – with significant reduction in capacity – beginning July 11, 2020, with Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow July 15," the company said last week.

Emails and phone messages were not returned to TheStreet on Sunday seeking comment on the reopening and attendance numbers for the Disney locations.

This story has been updated.