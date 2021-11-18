CVS Will Close Around 900 Stores in The Next Three Years

Starting next spring CVS will pare down its physical footprint by closing approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years.

The downsizing plan arrives as CVS, one of the nation’s top pharmaceutical chains, focuses more on its digital strategy.

The deemphasizing of physical locations is a response to shifts in consumer patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More people are shopping online for the sort of goods you might go to a drugstore for, such as toilet paper or dry snacks, as well as getting their prescriptions filled online and mailed to their home.

In turn, CVS will rebrand itself as a destination for health needs by introducing three new store formats:

Sites dedicated to offering traditional primary care services, such as check-ups or MinuteClinic visits.

An expanded version of their popular HealthHUB locations, with more medical products and services for health and wellness needs, including mental health care and preventive screenings. CVS plans to have 1,000 HealthHub locations open by the end of the year.

The remaining traditional CVS Pharmacy stores will continue to provide prescription services, health care and a place where you can buy milk while on your way home from work.

CVS has also announced that it will offer employees impacted by the closing roles in other locations or different opportunities.

As part of the changes, CVS plans to incur an impairment charge of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, or 56 cents to 67 cents per share in the fourth quarter.

The news follows shake-ups in CVS leadership: Prem Shah will take over the newly created role of chief pharmacy officer, who will also become co-president with Chief Customer Officer Michelle Peluso.

Both will continue to report to CEO Karen Lynch.