TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Tesla Model S in Fatal Crash Was Driverless: Reports

Two died in Texas suburb as car hit tree, burned for hours.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

A Telsa  (TSLA) - Get Report car involved in a fatal accident over the weekend in Texas was a driverless vehicle, according to multiple news reports published on Sunday.

The Tesla Model S crashed into a tree, caught fire and led to the deaths of two passengers, according to multiple reports quoting local police.

TheStreet could not immediately reach the administrative office of the department covering the Texas suburb outside of Houston, where the fiery crash occurred, because its phone line was busy on Sunday. 

But local television stations in the area quoted police as saying they believe no driver was in the car at the time. 

“With the physical evidence and the things of that nature on the scene, that night the position of the bodies the trajectory of the impact they are 100% certain that no one was in the driver seat driving that vehicle at the time of impact. They are positive," Mark Herman, the Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, said, according to KHOU-11. "And again the height from the backseat to the front seat that would be almost impossible but again our investigators are trained to handle collisions several of our folks are reconstructionist but they feel very confident just with the positioning of the bodies after the impact that there was no one driving that vehicle.”

Two passengers aboard the Model S were pronounced dead at the scene, another news outlet, KPRC-2, another television news station, reported.

The car was reportedly driving at a high speed when it failed to properly take a turn and ran off the road, according to reports.

Images posted on KPRC-2's website showed the burnt remains of what was left of the vehicle that crashed Saturday night.

Tesla could no be immediately reached for comment, but hours earlier CEO Elon Musk posted a note on Twitter touting the safety of its cars.

"Tesla with Autopilot engaged now approaching 10 times lower chance of accident than average vehicle," he wrote.

This story has been updated.

Peloton Slumps Despite Revenue Beat and Optimistic Forecast
LATEST NEWS

Peloton Treadmill Slapped With Warning Following Death, Injuries

Here Is How to Fix Your Slow Moving and Depressing Career
LIFESTYLE

COVID Unleashed a 'Psychological Pandemic' Even Richest Can't Escape

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

15 Best Stocks in the Past Week: Vaccine Stocks Surge Higher

China Stocks Climb To Four-week High As Investors Assess Companies' Earnings In Post-pandemic Era
INVESTING

Top Earnings to Watch This Week: Coca-Cola, J&J, Netflix

Quantumscape Lead
INVESTING

SPAC Tracker: QuantumScape Hit by Short-Seller Report

World Wrestling Entertainment Hits All-Time, But Not in Merger Talks With AMC Networks
JIM CRAMER

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: WWE, Lithia Motors

Dogecoin Lead
INVESTING

Dogecoin More Than Doubles to an All-Time High

Wall Street at Records as GOP Tax Bill Heads to Senate Vote
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Coca-Cola, United Airlines