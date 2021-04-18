Tesla Model S in Fatal Crash Was Driverless: Reports

A Telsa (TSLA) - Get Report car involved in a fatal accident over the weekend in Texas was a driverless vehicle, according to multiple news reports published on Sunday.

The Tesla Model S crashed into a tree, caught fire and led to the deaths of two passengers, according to multiple reports quoting local police.

TheStreet could not immediately reach the administrative office of the department covering the Texas suburb outside of Houston, where the fiery crash occurred, because its phone line was busy on Sunday.

But local television stations in the area quoted police as saying they believe no driver was in the car at the time.

“With the physical evidence and the things of that nature on the scene, that night the position of the bodies the trajectory of the impact they are 100% certain that no one was in the driver seat driving that vehicle at the time of impact. They are positive," Mark Herman, the Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, said, according to KHOU-11. "And again the height from the backseat to the front seat that would be almost impossible but again our investigators are trained to handle collisions several of our folks are reconstructionist but they feel very confident just with the positioning of the bodies after the impact that there was no one driving that vehicle.”

Two passengers aboard the Model S were pronounced dead at the scene, another news outlet, KPRC-2, another television news station, reported.

The car was reportedly driving at a high speed when it failed to properly take a turn and ran off the road, according to reports.

Images posted on KPRC-2's website showed the burnt remains of what was left of the vehicle that crashed Saturday night.

Tesla could no be immediately reached for comment, but hours earlier CEO Elon Musk posted a note on Twitter touting the safety of its cars.

"Tesla with Autopilot engaged now approaching 10 times lower chance of accident than average vehicle," he wrote.

This story has been updated.