Tesla Gets Picked Up by Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat of California, has hopped onto Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

Pelosi on Dec. 22 bought 25 call options on the electric vehicle name, with a strike price of $500 and an expiration date of March 18, 2022, according to a government filing. The transaction's value is $500,001 to $1,000,000.

"Pelosi and her husband love taking long-term options positions," wrote Davemanuel.com, who first reported the transaction, noting that Tesla closed at $640.34 on the day of purchase, "which means that the per contract cost was likely in the range of $300-$330 per contract, as Tesla's options contain a very high amount of extrinsic value (time and volatility)."



Telsa was added to the S&P 500 shortly before Pelosi's purchase.

But the stock might benefit more from the nation's "blue wave" than from Pelosi's move alone, according to a recent note by analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush.

"A Biden White House and Blue Senate is a very bullish political backdrop and a potential 'game changer' for Tesla and the overall (electric vehicle) sector in the US, with a more green-driven agenda now certainly in the cards over the next few years," wrote Ives, adding that "a doubling down" on EV tax credits and other consumer incentives and government initiatives could help Tesla, as well as General Motors (GM) - Get Report, Fisker (FSR) - Get Report and other names.

The company founded by Elon Musk is one of many S&P names expected to report this week. It's expected to show net income of $1 billion, or $1.04 a share, on sales of $10.5 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts, reported TheStreet last week.

In the same period a year earlier, Tesla posted earnings of 42.8 cents a share on sales of $7.4 billion and net income of $143 million.

The stock has risen 99.9% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 21.

Tesla closed up on Friday to $846.64 and rose slightly more in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq.

