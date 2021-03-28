Suez Canal-Stuck Ship Sees Little Progress Sunday

Teams from the Netherlands and elsewhere struggle to dislodge 'one of the biggest container ships in the world.'

Days after a massive container ship became lodged in the Suez Canal -- blocking one of the globe's major East-to-West shipping routes -- international salvage teams have yet to free the massive ship, but have made some progress in the effort, according to officials.

Workers dredging the section of the canal have so far removed more than 20,000 tons of sand and mud and have "succeeded" in loosening the ship's bow within the bank of the Suez Canal, according to a statement given Sunday from Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. The stern has also been cleared from the sand bank.

"The rudder and propeller of the vessel are fully functional and expected to provide additional support to tugboats assigned to move the container ship from the accident site so that normal transit may again resume within the canal," said the company.

Teams from as far away as Japan and the Netherlands have been called to help in the effort. But a report on Sunday by Reuters said a rock under the vessel's bow is making the work more challenging.

Images of the 400-meter-long vessel show it lodged nearly sideways in the Suez.

The section of the canal where it became stuck was just renovated in 2015 to fit larger ships, Richard Robertson, who works for the South Africa branch of Smit Salvage, told TheStreet on Sunday.

Smit Salvage, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, is one of several salvage companies that have joined the effort by the ship's crew and the Suez Canal Authority to free the Ever Given. It's press office could not be immediately reached for official comment and Robertson said he could not speak to the situation at the site right now. But he did tell TheStreet in a phone call that it's not uncommon for container ships to run aground.

But, Robertson said, because of the size of the Ever Given, the canal it's blocking and the length time it's been stuck, "all eyes are on it."

Ever Given's massive size makes it act like "it's a big block of sail" -- vulnerable to the whims of strong winds, said Robertson.

"It's definitely one of the biggest container ships in the world... It's four (soccer) fields big."

Some of the ship's 18,300 containers could be removed starting Monday under the order of Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to Reuters, which had quoted Egypt’s Extra News.

Nearly 400 boats are backed up and waiting to transit the canal -- including dozens of container ships and oil tankers -- according to Reuters.

Global oil prices had rose on news of the stuck ship, reported TheStreet earlier this weekend, and the Syria has been forced to ration fuel, according to Al Jazeera.

A sandstorm on Tuesday was "not the main reason" behind the blockage, according to Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, reported Ahramonline.com over the weekend.

“All would be revealed following investigations,” Rabie was quoted as saying. "It could be a technical or human error. All will be determined following investigations.”

About 80% of all containers transporting for East and West trade -- typically starting from China and Singapore -- must cross the Suez, said Robertson.

"This is the main link from East to West," he said, noting that he's personally been there twice for work and that Smit has been on projects there many times of the past four decades.



"We often have situations in Suez," he said.