Japanese News Report Furthers Speculation About North Korean Leader's Health

As rumors and reports about the health of North Korea's dictator swirled over the last few days, Japanese media is now saying that a team of Chinese doctors has been sent to the reclusive nation, furthering speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un.

"The Chinese Communist Party dispatched the team of about 50 experts on or before April 23, but it is unclear if it is related to Kim's health, sources in the party said on April 25," according to the Asahi Shimbun, a major Japanese newspaper.

The newspaper said this appeared amid widespread rumors that Kim "has been suffering from a health-related problem and is in a serious condition."

But another guess was that the doctors' presence was actually because the two nations were joining forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the newspaper.

The medical team included doctors from the People’s Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing, according to the Asahi's sources.

Also on Sunday, Reuters reported that a train "possibly belonging" to the North Korean leader was discovered by satellite images at a resort town in the North Korea, further throwing into question the health and whereabouts of Kim.

“The train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast,” Reuters quoted the report by monitoring project, 38 North, as saying.

After Kim failed to attend the birthday celebration of North Korea’s founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, earlier this month, questions have been raised about Kim's health, according to several reports.

Some reports have suggested that Kim, believed to be in his late 30s and with aggressive nuclear ambitions for the nation, had a "cardiovascular" treatment earlier in the month.