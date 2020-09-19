Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg, a stalwart of the court’s liberal wing, had served on the court for 27 years following her appointment by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

In a statement dictated to her granddaughter before her death, Ginsburg said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” NPR reported.

"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice."

NPR called Ginsburg the architect of the legal fight for women's rights in the 1970s, who served 27 years on the court and became its most prominent member.

Numerous media outlets noted her death will prompt a major political battle over who will succeed her, and gives the Supreme Court vacancy a prominent place in the presidential campaign.

Republicans, who refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee after conservative Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in early 2016, will undoubtedly try to quickly push through whoever President Donald Trump nominates. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Obama’s nomination for nearly a year, until Trump was elected and could nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Trump released a list of 20 names he would consider for the court earlier this month. They included Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.