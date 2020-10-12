Stanford's Milgrom and Wilson Win Nobel Prize for Economics - TheStreet
Stanford Professors Milgrom and Wilson Win Nobel Prize for Economics

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to two U.S. professors for their work on auction theory.
Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, both Stanford University economists, were chosen for the $1.14 million prize for what the Nobel Committee called "insights to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way." 

The award, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was first granted in 1969 and is part of the annual awarding of six different prizes recognizing global contributions to peace, chemistry, literature, physics and medicine.

“This year’s Laureates in Economic Sciences started out with fundamental theory and later used their results in practical applications, which have spread globally. Their discoveries are of great benefit to society,” said Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Prize Committee for the Nobel Institute.

Milgrom, 72, received a Ph.D. from Stanford in 1979 and is the Palo Alto, California-based university's Shirley and Leonard Ely Jr. Professor of Humanities and Sciences.

Wilson, 83, graduated from Harvard University in 1963 and is Stanford's Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus.

"Robert Wilson developed the theory for auctions of objects with a common value – a value which is uncertain beforehand but, in the end, is the same for everyone. Examples include the future value of radio frequencies or the volume of minerals in a particular area," the Committee said. "Wilson showed why rational bidders tend to place bids below their own best estimate of the common value: they are worried about the winner’s curse – that is, about paying too much and losing out."

