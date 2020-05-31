SpaceX Capsule Docks at Space Station

One of Elon Musk's SpaceX capsules occupied by two NASA astronauts hooked up with the international space station on Sunday morning, marking a key victory in the mission.

"Welcome home," posted Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator on Twitter following the link up. "America’s two favorite dads in space have docked to the @Space_Station"

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, who lifted off late Saturday afternoon on the Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Sending astronauts to the space station marks a breakthrough in NASA’s commercial space program partnering with aerospace companies such as SpaceX and Boeing (BA) - Get Report to create and run a new spacecraft.

SpaceX is run by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report boss Elon Musk.

Connecting with the space station follows SpaceX's earlier success of docking on the station using a Crew Dragon spacecraft that contained no one aboard. It also comes month's after SpaceX completed its launch-escape demo -- another important step that at the time contrasted with BoeingSpace's failed trip.

“Today a new era in human spaceflight begins as we once again launched American astronauts on American rockets from American soil on their way to the International Space Station, our national lab orbiting Earth,” said Bridenstine in a statement over the weekend. He noted that the launch of the commercial space system is an "important step on our path to expand human exploration to the Moon and Mars.”

The test flight aims to "validate" the SpaceX crew transportation system, including launch, in-orbit, docking and landing operations, with the goal of certifying the craft for regular crew flights to the station as part of NASA’s commercial crew program, according to NASA.

Musk called the flight a "dream come true" in a statement over the weekend.

This story is being updated.

.