SpaceX and NASA Set for Sunday Launch

NASA and SpaceX are planning to launch on Sunday evening a spacecraft carrying astronauts from the U.S. and Japan for travel to the International Space Station -- a major space mission years in the making.

The mission will be on the Crew Dragon -- a product of Telsa (TSLA) - Get Report honcho Elon Musk's SpaceX company -- and will take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at around 7:27 p.m. ET.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, will be aboard the spacecraft, according to NASA. They will stay at the space station for a half year.

NASA said Sunday that the launch was moved up by a day because of onshore winds, and so the space agency and SpaceX would be able recover a "first stage" booster. The booster, said NASA, is planned for reuse in the launch of the Crew-2 mission next year.

By 11 p.m. ET on Monday, the Crew Dragon is expected to dock on the space station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and the Falcon 9 rocket will be used in the launch, following other earlier trials and missions.

Over the summer, astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken made a trip in the spacecraft and returned on Aug. 2, after a May 31 hook up with the space station. That mission was widely seen as a major step in the emerging commercial partnership with the U.S. aeronautics and space agency and companies such as SpaceX and Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

That earlier trip followed SpaceX's previous mission of docking on the space station using an unmanned Crew Dragon spacecraft.