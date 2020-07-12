Sailors Injured in Blaze on Navy Warship Docked off San Diego

At least 18 suffered injuries in the fire.

At least 18 sailors were rushed to hospitals in California after a fire broke out on the Navy ship, the USS Bonhomme Richard, on Sunday, San Diego fire officials and the Navy said.

"Local, base and shipboard firefighters are responding to a fire aboard (the ship)," said the Navy in a twitter post.

Earlier the Navy said 11 were injured but upped the number to 18 later. It said 160 were on the ship at the time the fire broke out.

The ship -- described by the military as an amphibious warship -- was moored pier-side at the Navy base in San Diego, said the Navy, adding that the USS Bonhomme Richard was undergoing maintenance at the time. The ship has a crew capacity of about 1,000.

Officials told the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper that little is known yet about the cause and extent of the damage. Images showed huge plumes of dark smoke flowing from the ship and there were reports of a boom before the fire started.

San Diego firefighters began combating what became a three-alarm fire around at around 9 a.m. local time PT, according to the fire department and Navy.

The ship is 844-feet long and docked at the San Diego Naval base, according to reports.

This story has been updated.