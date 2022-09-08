Queen Elizabeth Remains Under Medical Supervision In Scotland: Prince Charles Travels to Balmoral

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II remains under close medical supervision Thursday following an unprecedented statement from her private physicians that indicated concern for the health of the 96-year-old Monarch.

The Queen, 96, had been spending her traditional summer holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and fell ill Thursday. She was placed under medical supervision by her private doctor, Professor Huw Thomas, shortly afterwards.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,' Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The decision came just two days after the Monarch welcomed a new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, during a ceremony in Balmoral, but was not a complete surprise given her decision to cancel a Wednesday meeting with the Privy Council -- a group of senior politicians that advises the Monarch -- despite it begin scheduled online.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest," the Palace said yesterday. "This means that the privy council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

The BBC, a state-owned broadcaster, cut into regular programing to offer minute-to-minute updates following the Palace statement.

The news was also delivered to lawmakers in the House of Commons as they debated new Prime Minister Truss' plans to freeze U.K. energy prices, by House Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire house when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment," he told House members.

All four of Her Majesty's children -- Charles the Prince of Wales, Anne, the Princess Royal, Andrew, the Duke of York and Edward, the Earl of Wessex -- have travelled to the summer retreat in Balmoral, as has Prince William, according to Palace spokespeople.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will remain with their school-aged children in London.

Her Majesty's health has been in focus for much of last the year, but became an acute concern when she cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland in October, and was since in public using a walking stick, during public events thereafter.

Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in London on April 21, 1926, Queen Elizabeth married her husband, Prince Philip -- then known as Philip Mountbatten, the Prince of Greece and Denmark -- in 1947. She assumed the throne five years later, in 1952, following the death of her father King George VI.

She has served as both the Head of State for Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as 14 other sovereign nations, for more than 70 years.