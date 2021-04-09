Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip 'helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to our national life.'

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II for more than seventy years, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday.

Prince Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, had been struggling with ill health for the past few months, and was admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital in London on February 16. He underwent a heart procedure in early March and was discharged a few weeks later.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

"Further announcements will made in due course," the statement added. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Born in Corfu as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark -- and a third cousin to the then Princess Elizabeth -- he was educated in France, Germany and Scotland before ultimately attended the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth and served in the British Armed Forces during World War Two.

He was married to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on November 20, 1947, in a televised ceremony watched by an estimated 200 million people around the world.

He is survived by his eldest son, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and and his eldest daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal. Another son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York was born in 1960, while the youngest, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, was born in March of 1964.

Prince Philip is expected to be honored at a funeral at St. George's Chapel, near Windsor Castle, in the coming days.

“He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.