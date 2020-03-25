Prince Charles, 71, Tests Positive for Coronavirus but 'Remains in Good Health' Amid Self-Isolation in Scotland

The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at their home in Scotland following Charles' positive coronavirus test.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and next in line to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the cornavirus, his office confirmed Wednesday,

Charles, 71, was last in contact with the Queen on March 9, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace, and she remains in good health. Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are self-isolating at their home in Balmoral, Scotland. The Dutchess was also tested, but does not have the virus,

"The Prince of Wales has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," Clarence House said in a statement.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing," the statement added. "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Charles is one of the world's most high-profile coronavirus victims, and his infection comes amid an unprecedented lockdown for U.K. citizens following a nation-wide order from Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week.

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, some 422 people in the U.K. have died from the infection, the third-highest in Europe behind Italy and France, while a further 8,100 people have tested positive.